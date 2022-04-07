National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Bank by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

