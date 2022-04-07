National Asset Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

Roku stock opened at $119.33 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

