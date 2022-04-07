National Asset Management Inc. Sells 619 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

