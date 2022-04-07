National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $14,295,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,309,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after buying an additional 288,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

