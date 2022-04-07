National Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth $243,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

