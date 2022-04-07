National Asset Management Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

