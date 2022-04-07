National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

