National Asset Management Inc. Buys 492 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

