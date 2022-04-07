NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NH stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

