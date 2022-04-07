Nabox (NABOX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Nabox has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.07347483 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,328.37 or 0.99945364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00050763 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,919,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

