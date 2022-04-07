MyWish Price Reaches $0.0838 on Top Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $800,468.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

