Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $26,485.16 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYOV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 360,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.43.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
