Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $40.98. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 18,528 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 2.69.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

