MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.85. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $298.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,978,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396,328 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $37,664,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $15,103,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

