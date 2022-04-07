MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.85. MultiPlan shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,978,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396,328 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $37,664,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $15,103,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.