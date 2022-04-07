Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Kent Puckett Sells 18,611 Shares

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $55,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MULN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,455,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,278,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

