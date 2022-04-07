MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €245.00 ($269.23) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €222.13 ($244.09).

ETR:MTX opened at €194.80 ($214.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

