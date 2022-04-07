MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €222.13 ($244.09).

MTX stock opened at €194.80 ($214.07) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

