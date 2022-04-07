Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $239.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average is $241.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

