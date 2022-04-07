Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 35,796 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,796 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 114,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

