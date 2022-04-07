Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

GM traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,739. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

