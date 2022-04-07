Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. 110,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674,322. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

