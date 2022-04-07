Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,764 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,102,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

