Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.62. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,944. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.15.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.