Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Ingredion worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 392,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

