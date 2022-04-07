Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,021. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

