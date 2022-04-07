Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,660 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.17. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,932. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average is $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.