Morgan Stanley Trims Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price to €230.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($263.74) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PDRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €266.00 ($292.31) to €273.00 ($300.00) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

PDRDF opened at 213.58 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of 187.13 and a 1-year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

