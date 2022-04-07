Morgan Stanley Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to GBX 205

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 208 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

