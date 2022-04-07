Morgan Stanley Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.87.

Shares of GXO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

