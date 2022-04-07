Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

