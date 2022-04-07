Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

NYSE MS opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

