Morgan Stanley Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after acquiring an additional 562,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after acquiring an additional 723,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,398 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

