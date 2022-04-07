Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMPS opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

