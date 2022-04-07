Morgan Stanley Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $412.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

SBA Communications stock opened at $370.09 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.86.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

