MONK Market Cap Tops $3.49 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $10,254.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004032 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013704 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.