MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) versus CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Head to Head Comparison

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% CNFinance 4.37% 1.60% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyLion and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.23%. CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.85%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than CNFinance.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 3.05 -$177.65 million N/A N/A CNFinance $219.35 million 0.97 $10.19 million $0.13 23.92

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

