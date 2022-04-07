Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85.
Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.
