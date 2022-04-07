monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) were down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $160.46 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 6,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 721,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.83.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth $118,266,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,338.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 198,684 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

