monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83. monday.com has a one year low of $113.05 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

