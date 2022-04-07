Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

