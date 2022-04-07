Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

LSPD stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 3.87. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

