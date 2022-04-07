Mizuho Raises CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $34.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.62.

NYSE CNP opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

