Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.