Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 147,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 336,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$49.49 million and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

