Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

Minim stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Minim in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

