Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

MTX opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

