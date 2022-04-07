MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,975.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $113.96 million and approximately $161,975.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $10.52 or 0.00024176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00265790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00679162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,829,137 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

