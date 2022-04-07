Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Releases Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 46,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

