Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Releases Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 46,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.39.
