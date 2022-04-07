Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $190.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Middleby traded as low as $153.90 and last traded at $154.35, with a volume of 7103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

