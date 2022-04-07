Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

